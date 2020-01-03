The Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund (CIMKF) is pleased to announce the start of its 2020 Fundraising year with rehearsals for "Encore" January 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Peoria Christian Fellowship Church, located at 610 Abington Street, Peoria, IL.
"Encore" is presented by the Morton Civic Chorus under the direction of Denise Adams. Virtually every dollar raised goes to benefit dialysis patients throughout Central Illinois. No auditions are required. For more information, contact Denise Adams at 682-6237.
