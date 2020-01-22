More than 750 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:
Natalie Schisler of Morton, a SR majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Emily Armstrong of Roanoke, a SR majoring in Exercise Science.
Danielle Blankenship of Congerville, a JR majoring in Nursing.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
