More than 750 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:

Natalie Schisler of Morton, a SR majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Emily Armstrong of Roanoke, a SR majoring in Exercise Science.

Danielle Blankenship of Congerville, a JR majoring in Nursing.

To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.