Tazewell County Genealogical and Historical Society is now holding its 17th annual sale of Terri Lynn nuts, one of the society's most successful annual fundraisers.
The items offered include 30 types or combinations of various nuts, dried fruits or candies, which are priced very competitively with such offerings found in stores or through other sellers. A complete listing with prices is available on the society's website, tcghs.org or at the society's library, 719 N. 11th St., Pekin. For more information, call the library at 309-477-3044.
Many customers have used this timely opportunity to purchase these bags, boxes or tins for Christmas gifts, as well as for holiday baking or candy making. The deadline for submitting orders is October 5; payment is due at time of order. The society should have them available for pick up at the library in early November. Unlike previous years, there will be no future orders received this year from the company.
Monies raised from this project help fund the various services offered by the society throughout the year, dealing with preserving and collecting local historical and genealogical records and making them available to the public. The TCGHS library and society activities are maintained entirely through such fund-raising efforts, donations and memberships. There are no paid employees, with many volunteers spending countless hours sharing the work. For more information about the society and its services, visit tcghs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.