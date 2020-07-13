Samantha Hall, of Morton, daughter of Kristy Hall and Lee Hall, has graduated from the University of Missouri, earning magna cum laude honors with a 3.7 grade point average. Hall earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences, with an emphasis on leadership and policy. She also minored in Business and Human Development and Family Services. She has now accepted a position with Cerner, a health care and information technology company in Kansas City, MO.
