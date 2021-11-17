Join PLaCE and Friends on Saturday, November 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Plaza in Downtown Morton for the Village’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration.
A family-fun holiday event is planned with holiday characters, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse and carriage rides, holiday entertainment, treats available for purchase from local businesses and organizations, a tree decorating opportunity, and the tree lighting at 7 p.m. by the 2021 Pumpkin Princesses.
For more information, please email to pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
