Return to School Plan online at https://www.morton709.org/file/1669/Morton%20Return%20to%20School%20Plan% 20Fall%202020%20final.pdf. Dr. Hill, Dr. Smock, and Dr. Teater presented the return to school plan prior to the Board’s vote for approval. Details of the plan include:
- Rationale: Morton District 709 will return to school in Fall 2020 as safely and as normally as possible. The approach to reopening schools uses guidance from Illinois Dept. of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
- Priorities: Safety precautions for students/staff, high-quality educational experience, supporting the community.
- Strategies for mitigating risk: Daily temperature checks, healthy habits, physical distancing when feasible, face coverings (requirement, exceptions, breaks), sanitizing.
- Special Education: District 709 will seek to provide safe, in-person instruction to facilitate the attainment of each student’s personal learning goals.
- Remote Learning: three possible situations when an individual student could receive: medically fragile students, extended illness, healthy quarantine. https://www.morton709.org/file/1668/Morton%20Return%20to%20School%20Plan%20Remote%20Learning_V1.pdf.
- District Procedures: Arrival/departure; lunch; passing periods; transportation; visitors.
- Resolution accepting bid pursuant to intergovernmental agreement: Bids for the Real Estate Agreement with the Village were received with the bid from Knapp Concrete Contractors accepted in the amount of $1,908,861.65. The Village portion is $925,877.50 and the School District $982,984.15.
- 2020-2021 revised school year calendar: Added November 3 Election Day State Holiday; added 10 emergency days to the end of the school year instead of the usual five.
- Intergovernmental agreement for library services: three-year renewal of the intergovernmental agreement between the Morton Public Library and Morton School District. This enables students and teachers who live in the school district but not in the library district to obtain library cards free of charge.
Frequently asked questions online at https://www.morton709.org/file/1670/Morton%20Return%20to%20School% 20Plan%20FAQ_V1.pdf.
