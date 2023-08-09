Greenville Airport will have its Airstravaganza event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Plans include an open house with pancake breakfast, biplane rides in a Waco UPF-7 or Stearman, as well as rides in Cessna 172. Weather permitting, Brad Haege, a balloonist from Nashville, Illinois, plans to be in attendance with his hot air balloon.
Static displays will include Wings of Hope from Spirit of St. Louis Airport with info. on its mission of providing aircraft for medical and mission assistance worldwide. Also, medical evacuation helicopters from Air Evac and Air Methods will be on the ramp as well as equipment from local volunteer fire departments.
Kevin Kegin's American Warbird will be flying biplane rides of 20 minutes in a WACO for $250. You can also contact Kevin to schedule a flight in a North American T-6, $500 for 30 minutes or longer flights if desired. For additional info and schedule: amwarbird@earthlink.net, www.americanwarbird.com, (314) 809-7101.
For info on hot air balloon rides call Brad Haege, balloonist from Nashville, Illinois, at (618) 410-6030.
For info. on Stearman and Cessna 172 rides, call (618) 322-3532.
Pilots flying in will receive one free pancake breakfast per aircraft and be eligible for a $20 discount on fuel purchased on the day of the event in addition to being entered in a drawing for $250 of free fuel to be awarded on the day of the event.
