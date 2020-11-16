Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White encourages families to read together at home to celebrate Illinois’ annual Family Reading Night (FRN) on Thursday, Nov. 19.
“This is a night when families across the state are urged, now more than ever, to turn off electronic devices and spend time reading together at home,” White said. “Reading together creates a positive learning environment and helps children develop language skills, comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime.”
Family Reading Night is officially celebrated across the state on the third Thursday in November. This year, the Illinois State Library has again coordinated with Illinois READS, a program of the Illinois Reading Council, along with the Illinois Library Association’s iREAD. The FRN theme continues iREADS “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover” summer reading theme. The Illinois State Library distributed thousands of colorful posters and bookmarks to libraries, schools and literacy programs across the state to promote FRN to students and their families.
This year marks the 29th year that the Secretary of State's office has sponsored FRN.
For more information about Family Reading Night, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/center_for_the_book/frn.html or contact the State Library, at 800-665-5576, ext. 2.
