Beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, Morton Public Library will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Library will remain closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays for group home and school visits, but phone services will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Due to a reduced quarantine period, the drive-up book drop will open for returns. Patrons can continue to return materials inside the front doors as well.
For more information about library services, visit www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
