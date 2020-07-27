The League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria and the Fondulac District Library will team up to provide answers to questions regarding the changes in voting options for the November 2020 election in a special forum at 5:30 p.m. Monday August 3. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman and Peoria County Election Commission Director Tom Bride will participate.
The event will be held at the East Peoria Civic Complex, adjacent to the Fondulac District Library and East Peoria City Hall, 401 W. Washington Street.
In an election year unlike any other, you need to understand your voting options, as well as new state legislation which applies only to the November 3, 2020 election.
“COVID-19 has changed everything,” said Constance Romanus, President of the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria. “There will never be another election like this one and voters want clarity.”
Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not invited to attend in person. Instead, voters are encouraged to watch a broadcast on East Side Community Media or Facebook Live on the LWVGP Facebook page.at https://www.facebook.com/lwvpeoria/ . Viewers are encouraged to submit questions via Facebook to the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria’s page in advance of the event on August 3, 2020 or during the event. Every attempt will be made to get as many questions answered as possible but the editing or combining of questions may be done as needed.
Vote-by-mail applications are being sent to registered voters in late July and early August. This is a great opportunity to investigate voting options and the impact of voting legislation recently passed in Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.