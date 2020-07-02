In a collective effort to help those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, four enterprising young Morton girls put their talents to use in truly altruistic fashion this past week, and fashion was their means.
Rowan and Sloan Gannaway partnered with neighborhood friends Sara Saunders and Leigha Kempf to make jewelry and sell their designs in order to raise funds to donate to a local charity, aiming to help ease the burden for those hit hardest by the ongoing Corona virus pandemic. After two days of designing and creating their wares, the girls set out to do their part for the cause, setting up shop on their street corner and hoping for the best.
That’s when things took off.
After first setting up shop on Thursday, June 18, a local man stopped by their stand, selected two bracelets and donated to the girls a handsome $100 bill for their efforts. “The girls came in screaming,” said Rachel Gannaway, mother of Rowan and Sloan. “I didn’t believe them at first. It was amazing.”
As the day came to an end, the girls had raised a total of $162 and couldn’t wait to see what the next day would bring. Rachel was so moved by the generosity of the anonymous donor, as well as the success the girls were having, that she took to social media to thank the generous man and share their story of working together for the greater good.
Posting to the Mortonites Facebook page that first day, Gannaway wrote, “To the man who stopped and gave these girls a $100 bill in exchange for a few pieces of their handmade jewelry, THANK YOU! You have no idea how loud they screamed after you drove away.”
Rachel noted that the post gained so much attention, with over 500 likes that first evening, that the girls went on to “work all night and the next morning to set up the following day”.
Things would only get better, as the four young philanthropists were about to find out.
After seeing Rachel’s Facebook post, a local woman brought another $100 donation. The momentum continued, and by the end of the second day the girls had raised a total of $500.
Then came the time to decide where to donate the funds they worked so selflessly to raise. After doing some research, the four decided that they would donate the money to Midwest Food Bank (MFB) in Peoria. Their hard work and success did not go unnoticed by MFB, whose executive director, Monica Scheur, took to heart.
Scheur visited the girls on Tuesday, June 23, to personally meet them and collect their donation on behalf of the organization. In acknowledging how difficult the pandemic has been for so many people and how MFB helps to alleviate the strain, she stated, “The suspension of businesses and services due to the COVID-19 virus has had a major impact on individuals and families. Midwest Food Bank continues to provide food free of charge to 300 local, non-profit feeding programs and continues to assemble and deliver semi-loads of family food boxes throughout the US at the request of our partner, The Salvation Army.”
In trying times, anyone can make a difference, as these four girls and everyone who contributed to their cause have certainly proven.
Looking back, Rachel had noted in her Mortonites post, “When they set up this afternoon it broke my heart (just a little) because I assumed no one would stop. This just goes to show that the world really is full of people who are kind, good and giving.”
