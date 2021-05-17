Captivation Dance is under new ownership and making some big changes! New owner, Michelle White, a Morton native, has brought Emily Schumacher on board as Artistic Director. Emily and the other staff at Captivation are highly trained and qualified to bring top level dance training to students of all ages and levels! The staff has two collegiate degreed teachers and over 100 years combined dance experience in ballet, jazz, hip hop and various other styles. Their staff has trained with professionals such as Jennifer Harge, Stephanie Pizzo (with Eisenhower Dance in Detroit), Michael Richman, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ian Eastwood, and Les Twins. Staff members have also started their own dance programs, danced at the pre-professional level and held board positions with other dance companies. The goal in bringing all of these highly trained educators together is to shift our focus to a strong foundation in technique while building a creative environment for growth and development!
Along with the strong technique training, they also have introduced two new competition teams. Captivation Dance has competed in the local dance circuit for the last five years but never with such focused teams. Intrigue Company will house their traditional dance styles of ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary and lyrical. Surge will focus solely on hip hop and hip-hop technique with Hip Hop Director, Ashton Gresham. While all dancers are encouraged to immerse themselves in all the styles, the separation of the teams will allow dancers to audition for one or both teams of their choosing. Not only will team members get the technical training they will need to be successful, they will also get the incredible experience of competition dance! Both teams will be hosting a parent informational meeting on Sunday, June 6th at 5 p.m. at the studio. For more information, check out their website at www.captivation-dance.com or contact Michelle White via email at mwhite@captivation-dance.com.
