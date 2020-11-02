On Monday, November 9 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., the Morton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council will be welcoming Susan Fralick from Project APR to host an in-person workshop about developing and refining business’s continuity plans.
Morton MIX sessions are led by a local expert in their field. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with one another and engage in enlightening roundtable discussion. For this session, Fralick will be introducing the process of risk assessment, business impact analysis, plan activation and providing insights in to how businesses can develop a plan even during uncertain times.
Registration is available at mortonchamber.org and mortonedc.org, or by phone at (309) 263-2491. Registration is $15 for non-Chamber Members, $10 for Chamber Members, and complimentary for member businesses who are in the Bronze Level membership tier. The workshop will be hosted at Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood, Morton. Lunch will be provided.
This event is organized by the Morton Chamber of Commerce and the Morton Economic Development Council, organizations that work together to provide a healthy environment for businesses and the overall community to thrive.
