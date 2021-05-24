The Peoria County Genealogical Society to offer “Locating Your Distant Cousins in the Old Country” on June 10 at 6 p.m. online.
Learn numerous methods to successfully locate distant cousins and possibly communicate with them. Presenter Tom O'Brien of Canby, Oregon, will focus on German resources, but his methods can be applied to other countries.
Visitors are welcome to this free Zoom program. Register at www.PeoriaCountyGenealogy.org.
