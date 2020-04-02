Blain's Farm & Fleet will reserve the first hour of each day to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. These dedicated senior and at-risk hours are Monday - Saturday 8 - 9 a.m., and Sunday 10- 11 a.m. As an essential needs-based retailer, Blain’s Farm & Fleet remains open for business. However, they recently temporarily reduced their hours to 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday to allow associates more time to restock and clean stores, and now they have taken the extra step of dedicating the first hour of each day to their at-risk shoppers.
“We are proud to be an essential supplier to the community, especially in the area of critical agricultural supplies,” says Owner & President, Jane Blain Gilbertson. “We felt it was important that ALL of our neighbors be able to purchase the critical items they need for their families, pets, livestock, farms and small businesses. So, we are asking our shoppers to reserve that first hour of the day so that seniors and vulnerable customers can have dedicated time in our stores.”
In addition, Blain’s Farm & Fleet offers drive thru service at its locations. This allows all shoppers, including the most vulnerable, to shop without direct interaction with others. Customers can simply shop on the Blain’s Farm & Fleet app or at FarmandFleet.com and pay online. When their order is ready, they can pick it up in the drive thru without exiting their vehicle or even lowering their window. They can simply show their ID through the window and the store associates will place their order in the back of their vehicle. Customers can also opt to have orders shipped directly to their home. “We developed our drive thru to make shopping easy for all of our customers,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson. “I am delighted that it can now also provide another option to serve our at-risk customers throughout the shopping day. Being there for our neighbors when they need us in the way that serves them best is what Blain’s Farm & Fleet is all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.