The Monmouth College track and field teams had seven student-athletes named to the Academic All-District team by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) on Wednesday. Each student-athlete honored will advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot for Division III in June.
The women's team had four selections, led by Midwest Conference Elite 20 winner Bethany Allen (Monmouth, Illinois). Fellow sophomore Maddie Boley (Beecher, Illinois), a national qualifier in the discus, adds an Academic All-District honor to her 2023 accolades. Throwers Addi Cox (Morton, Illinois) and Amanda Dybal (Apex, North Carolina) both graduated on May 15 and added AAD honors to their track and field careers.
On the men's side, Reed Bona (Dyersburg, Tennessee), who graduated in May, leads the three selections. Sophomore distance runners Eli Newton (Dallas City, Illinois) and William Plumley (Geneseo, Illinois) earned the honor in their first year of eligibility.
To qualify for CSC Academic All-District, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore, have a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA and participate in at least 50% of their team’s events. Student-athletes are nominated by their own institution's Sports Information Director and the awards are voted on by CSC members.
All seven Scots student-athletes will be on the All-American ballot with first-, second- and third-team honorees announced June 28-29. The last student-athlete at Monmouth who was named a CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-American was football player Matt Barnes in 2016. The Scots have had nine All-American honorees since 1983.
Monmouth had 10 All-District selections in the fall season, four in the winter and 19 in the spring for 33 total.
