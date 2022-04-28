The Country Gardener Club is featuring Lee Maki as the speaker for its May 4, 2022, meeting at Bartonville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 6005 S. Adams Street.
Lee will be speaking about pollinator plants and incorporating them in your current garden or creating new pollinator friendly beds. Lee Maki is an Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. He was raised on a dairy farm, has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and retired from Caterpillar after 45 years. As a SCORE volunteer for six years, he has mentored clients and facilitated business workshops. He will be speaking from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
A business meeting will follow for members to complete arrangements for the 14th Annual Plant Sale at Alpha Park lot at the corner of Airport Rd. and Garfield at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 until noon or sold out (the day before Mother's Day). In the event of rain, the sale will be at the first pavilion in Alpha Park.
New members and guests are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.