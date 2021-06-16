Eureka College is proud to announce that 140 students have received Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2021 semester.
This is the second straight semester Eureka College has had 140 Dean’s List recipients. The list includes students from 70 different Illinois communities and six states.
Twenty communities had multiple representatives. Washington had the most with 12.
Local students include: Wyatt Rocke of Congerville; Marisa Barajas, Katlynn Bevard, Jesse Boyles, Gregory Cluskey, Remi Ferguson, Kammi Osborn, Alayna Roach, Abigail Roper and Madison Wilson all of East Peoria; Corbin Heiken and Camilla Roberts of El Paso; Cal Braun, Austin Davis, Mason Dewald, Savannah Hack, Rachel Meyer and Emmalyn Paul of Eureka; Lauren Aumus and Autumn Sperry of Goodfield, Samantha Goodin and Kyla Simmons of Mackinaw; Alexander Benson, Rori Dosemagen, Alex Furniss, Petyton Grantham, Camille Imhoff of Metamora; Peter Jackson, Jacob Lamprecht, Morgan Ledbetter, Olivia roach, Aaron Tresenriter, of Morton; Robert Crady, Carson Gregory, Haley Haggard, Melissa King, Grace Nieukirk, Bailey Owens, Maren Tennis, of Pekin; Anna Severson of Roanoke; Amy Pursell of Spring Bay; and from Washington: Alyssa Adduci, Morgan Dempsey, Brendan Durr, Hallie Eichelkraut, Tate Hardesty, Jordan Heinz, Elise Hobbs, Dylan lindee, William McGraw, Brooke Patterson-Logue, Colton VanAcker, Samantha Whiting.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, be full-time, in good standing, and complete at least nine semester hours of graded coursework for the semester.
