Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.