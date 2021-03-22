The following area students have been awarded degrees from Western Governors University:
Erika Hibberd of Washington, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Kevin Lundquist of Washington, Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Jordan Repholz of Morton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Kimberly Jackson of Morton, Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (RN to MSN) and Savannah Schneider of Morton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.