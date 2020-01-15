The Deer Creek District Library will hold its third annual bingo fundraiser on Saturday, February 22, from 6:30-9 p.m.
Snacks, desserts and bottled water will be available. Raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing tickets are $1.
Advance tickets are now available at the library for $10 per adult which includes one free child 12 or under admission and two bingo cards. A $5 child ticket includes a bingo card. Tickets may be purchased at the door the night of the event for $12 adult and $6 children. Extra cards will be available for $1.
This fundraiser is being held to raise funds for new carpeting. For more information call 309-447-6724.
