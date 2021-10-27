The first question one would ask of innovative wood master Keith Leathers is, “How do you create such beautiful lamp bases, candlesticks and exterior decorative light stands?”. Keith somehow knew that would be a question this writer would ask. He got busy the evening before a scheduled interview at the Leathers home in Morton and created a sample that showed how his innovations in wood become art.
The sample was created from a 4” x 4” piece of cedar wood stock. The wood was cut in two lengthwise. A quarter-turn presented another area of the wood for an additional lengthwise cut. He uses a pattern drawn on and cut from poster board. At the point in the process, Keith demonstrated how the pieces come apart after they have been cut with a bandsaw. He says that it is like cutting the heart out of the piece of wood. When cut, the pieces resemble puzzle parts that are laid together in an artistic way to create a lamp base. Glue is then applied. The unfinished item is ready to be finished after sanding. Keith says sanding is very time consuming. When a lamp base is completed, one can look at the surface that is the inside of a block of wood.
“I am getting better at sanding. Accurate cutting with a bandsaw makes for less sanding,” said Keith. He has an excellent quality bandsaw. A larger base on the bandsaw’s table that supports a cutting project makes for easier manipulation of his wooden creations while using the saw. It keeps the cuts straight and true.
The stain used for Keith’s art objects is special. He stores the half-pint cans in a cabinet in his workshop that is in a one-car attached garage at his home. Keith demonstrated the small amount of stain he uses, about half of a teaspoon. The workshop is presently being updated with a new wall furnace so that Keith will be able to work throughout the winter. He is happy to have a small window air conditioner built into the garage wall so that his shop is cool in summer.
Keith is not new to working with wood. He worked at Roecker Cabinets and Millwork before retirement. He worked with stains there and later became a wood finisher. His expertise with wood is evident in the Leathers home where he and his wife of 61 years have lived since moving to Morton. The couple raised their two daughters in the home, which is a showplace for artistic creations including leaded glass, paintings, and a special whimsy that features bears and lions. Sharon says the whimsy reminds her of a clock. The living room fireplace mantle shows off two tall candle holders created by Keith.
When they added an addition to their home, they added an additional basement room which functions as a wonderful place to entertain. A table in the original basement room features a collection of finished lamp bases which Keith gives away to family and friends.
Keith and Sharon speak about their lives, including Keith’s love of Motocross competitions. He received a medal for his National Championship. Sharon is retired from Aetna Medicare and has not let retirement hold her back from competing in her sport, shooting. She has received medals from shooting competitions as a Senior Olympian.
Keith Leathers wants to share his innovative wood projects with others, especially someone that would like to learn the craft. He has created a YouTube video where a craftsman or would be craftsman can learn of the process of creating lamp bases and other wood artistic creation. The eight-minute video shows the process Keith uses in his artistic endeavors.
