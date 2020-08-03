The following students in your coverage area graduated from Wheaton College (IL) in May 2020:
Paul Rich of Morton has graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Wheaton College after the May 2020 semester.
Wheaton College is a coeducational, Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
