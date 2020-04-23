There's nothing much in the headlines about the effects of COVID-19 in Africa, but it has drastically altered life even there.
This isn't the first pandemic to threaten Uganda in eastern Africa. In several past encounters with the Ebola virus, the death rate for those who were infected was more than 60 percent. When the president of Uganda addressed his country on March 18, 2020, he compared that number to the worldwide COVID-19 death rate of three percent.
But, perhaps because of lessons learned in their battles against Ebola, the Uganda government announced drastic measures to be taken before there were any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that country. Locations where large numbers of people gather were all shut down for a month. Beginning on March 20, schools, religious services (including Sunday services, weddings and funerals), all political or cultural gatherings, and entertainment venues (discos, bars, concerts, sporting events) were closed. Travel into Uganda was severely restricted, as were the types of businesses allowed to remain open.
Thus, on March 20 at noon, St. Patrick Nursery & Primary School near Mbarara, Uganda, was officially closed. All teaching and support staff and students were sent or transported home. Sadly, many of them don't have the same access to clean water, nutritious food and electricity at home as they have at the school. Students aren't able to continue their education with E-learning classes, either. The Ministry of Education hasn't yet announced what changes will be made to the national school calendar once schools are able to reopen.
Construction had already begun at the school on a building that will provide living quarters for 15 teachers. A few members of the construction crew have stayed at the school in order to continue their work. (The government restrictions allow for workers to remain on their jobs as long as they can be lodged on or near the job site.)
On March 30, the Uganda government stopped all travel within the country via public or private transportation, except for cargo vehicles, beginning that day at midnight. Rev. Julius Turyatoranwa, PhD, school founder, had been at the school. He drove two hours from the school back to his home parish, stopping on the way to buy food and supplies for himself and the two assistant pastors at his church in order to beat the deadline.
As of this writing, Uganda, with 45 million residents, has had 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths from the virus. The country's lock down, however, remains in effect until May 5. Students and staff of St. Patrick Nursery & Primary School in Uganda are anxiously looking forward to the day they can return to their brand-new school.
For more information about the school, go to the website for Building Hope in Kids – Uganda (BHIKU), the nonprofit organization that is building and supporting the school, www.buildinghopeinkids.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.