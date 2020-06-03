Book Valet Launching June 1
The safest way to access library materials initially will be through MPL's Book Valet service. This service will be based on appointment times. Check the library's website and sign up for the e-newsletter for more details online at www.mortonlibrary.org.
Summer Reading 2020
Summer reading programs are available for all ages! Download the “READsquared” app and search for Morton Public Library or visit mortonlibrary.org/readsquared.com to sign up for an email reminding you to register on June 1.
Children aged newborn through five can participate in the “Read to Me” program and earn a prize for every 25 books that are read to them. Readers entering Kindergarten through sixth grades can track how many minutes they read or listen to books and earn a badge and a prize, including chances to win more exciting raffle baskets. Teens entering grades seven through 12 will earn a badge for every hour they read or listen. Plus, they can complete weekly missions to earn more points toward a badge. Adults can track each hour they read, listen or read to their kids and be entered into weekly drawings for local gift cards.
Building Remains Closed
The library building remains closed until further notice for the safety of patrons and staff. Sign up for the library's e-newsletter at www.mortonlibrary.org to receive regular updates about library services. Beginning June 1, patrons may return their library materials during the following times: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sign Up for a Temporary Library Card Now
Residents in the Morton Library's service area who do not currently have a library card, or have lost their card, can now register online for a temporary digital card to access online services. Visit www.mortonlibrary.org/online-temporary-library-card/.
Meet BOB
Go “Beyond Our Building” and visit www.mortonlibrary.org/virtual-library to learn more about downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, free research sources and more. Visit the library's online calendar to sign up for virtual programs for all ages.
For more information about library services, email to questions@mortonlibrary.org.
