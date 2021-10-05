The October 8 Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. A potluck luncheon will be served at noon. Featured entrée will be lasagna and chili. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Those attending are requested to bring a dish to share. Suggested dishes to bring include salads and desserts. Program: bingo with special prizes. A free will offering will be taken. This is the second Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon of 2021. Masking will be up to individual’s decision at this time.
For further information, call Pastor Steve Evans at (217) 686-0100.
