We Care, Inc. will again be sponsoring the Precious Pumpkin Baby Contest in conjunction with the Morton Pumpkin Festival. Entry forms are available at the Morton Chamber of Commerce office, Morton Public Library, and We Care, Inc. office, as well as on their websites.
Applications will be limited to the first 60 entries. Entrants must be under the age of 24 months and reside in Tazewell County. Submit a completed entry form, along with a 5” x 7” vertical photo of the child, a self-addressed stamped envelope for return of the photo to: We Care, Inc., 622 W. Jackson St., Morton, IL 61550 by August 31.
Voting will begin September 3 at the Morton Kroger store where the photos will be displayed. You can also vote online at wecareofmorton.com/events/precious-pumpkin-baby-contest/.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three girls and the top three boys. First-place girl and first-place boy will be featured in the parade with their parents. All entrants receive participation ribbons.
Proceeds go to help support We Care, Inc. and their local programs.
For more information, please call 263-1015.
