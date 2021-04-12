After careful consideration, the Illinois Valley Striders announce the 47th running of the Steamboat Classic will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 8 a.m. with special safety modifications. Online registration is available now at www.steamboatclassic.org. Event organizers outline the initial COVID-19 safety protocols they will implement for this year’s event:
· Social distancing and mask wearing at the event for all participants, volunteers and spectators.
· Four Mile Run/Walk and One Mile Fun Run/Walk with wave starts. The number of participants in each wave will be determined by Department of Health Guidelines.
· The Fifteen Kilometer Run will not occur in 2021.
· Post-Race Celebration on Water Street at Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery.
“The running community has expressed growing interest for a return to in-person events,” says Race Director Philip Lockwood. “We’re confident our plan addresses this interest as safely as possible, and we encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated. We hope our returning the Steamboat Classic to Father’s Day Weekend appeals to our loyal participants, volunteers, and sponsors. We’re striving to re-establish a major annual event and provide an aspirational goal to get our entire community “Moving Forward Together”.”
The Steamboat Classic will take place on Saturday, June 19, in Downtown Peoria, and features the Four Mile Run/Walk and One Mile Fun Run/Walk. The event is open to runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes of all ages, ability and fitness levels. The Steamboat Classic is the cornerstone running event of the Illinois Valley Striders (IVS). Proceeds from the Steamboat Classic are used to support IVS programs and events year-round.
