Focused on patients, residents, staff and community, Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC) Employees strive each day to advance the mission and vision that is rooted in the foundation of the medical complex. Each month, the HMC Employee Empowerment hosts an awards ceremony for those employees, who are recognized by their peers, for the outstanding work that they are doing in one of the 37 different departments that are a part of the HMC campus.
The September Employee of the Month has been awarded to Jaden Horrer, Miss Mona’s Child Care Staff Member. In her nomination Jaden was praised by her manager for her assistance in implementing new rules and procedures during COVID-19 while continuing to support the children, staff and parents. These changes allowed for each person to follow a routine and help each child’s day be as normal as possible.
Awarded to the Hopedale Commons Staff, the COO Award (Character of an Outstanding Organization) was given in honor and appreciation for the staff’s dedication to the residents of the Hopedale Commons during COVID-19. The COO Award is given to those who “show extraordinary efforts to uphold and advance the mission, vision and culture of HMC in their work”. Emily Whitson, HMC COO, commented, “In a time when there are constantly changing rules and regulations, the Hopedale Commons Staff, has pushed forward in not only adhering to all of the regulations necessary, but continued to put the residents needs first. We have a compassionate and giving staff who care for those they serve in the Hopedale Commons.”
HMC now staffs over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals and was recently awarded a 5-Star Rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). In 2020, HMC is celebrating 65 years and continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.