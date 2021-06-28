In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights has released the college's Dean's List for Spring 2021.
Congratulations to Amanda Lichtenstein of Morton and Abigail Adduci and Alyssa Martin of Washington.
The Dean's List is Trinity Christian College's highest academic honor. Adult undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.8 or better in six or more graded credits earn this honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.
