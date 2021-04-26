Hopedale Medical Foundation proudly announces its 2021 scholarship winners. Candidate selections were made by an independent panel of judges who reviewed applications from graduating seniors from Olympia, Hartsburg-Emden, Tremont, Dee-Mack, Midwest- Central and Delavan high schools.
- The $3,000 Founder’s Scholarship in honor of HMC’s founder, Dr. Lawrence Rossi, Sr., was awarded to Olympia High School’s Jacqueline Springer, daughter of Doug and Mary Springer. Jacqueline plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
- The $1,000 Orville Augsburger Scholarship, named in honor of a founding Board member, was awarded to Emily Pawlak, daughter of Kevin and Heidi Pawlak. Emily, a student at Dee-Mack High School, has chosen a career as a physician’s assistant. She will attend Murray State University in the fall.
- The $1,000 David Eckhardt Memorial Scholarship, in honor of a dedicated HMC employee who passed away in 1974, was awarded to Abby Stine, daughter of David and DeeDee Stine. Abby is a student at Olympia High School, and will pursue a career in the healthcare field majoring in biology.
- The $1,000 Neil Alford, Jr. (Agricultural) Memorial Scholarship in honor of Hopedale’s past mayor and HMC board member, was awarded to Prescott Jeckel. Prescott is the son of Scott and Ravonda Jeckel of Delavan. He is a student at Delavan High School, and is studying agricultural biochemistry at Iowa State University.
- The $1,000 Phyllis Martin Memorial Nursing Scholarship which honors a long-time HMC nurse, was awarded to Tremont High School senior Abigail Getz, daughter of Greg and Kathy Getz of Tremont. Abigail will be pursuing a career in nursing at Illinois Central College, in the fall.
- The $2,000 John Rossi Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Tremont High School’s Meredith Burnham, daughter of Jim and Erin Burnham of Tremont. Meredith plans to pursue a career in nursing after attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
- The $2,000 Donna Bitner-Springer Nursing Scholarship in honor of the first Director of Nurses at Hopedale Hospital, was awarded to Midwest Central High School’s Grace Charlton, daughter of Josh and Maggi Charlton. Grace plans to pursue a career as a registered nurse.
The Hopedale Medical Foundation congratulates these outstanding students and thanks the many applicants who participated this year. Since its inception in 1980, The Foundation has awarded nearly $600,000 in healthcare and agricultural scholarships to local high school seniors and college freshmen. Donations from the public are appreciated and are tax deductible as a charitable donation. For more information, call Becky at (309) 449-4296.
