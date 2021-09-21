Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced the following local students have been named to the summer 2021 President's List:
Paige Crook of Germantown Hills; Sarah Garber of Eureka; and Leif Jensen, Jessica Young and Erin Kelly, all of Washington.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester.
