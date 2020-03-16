Join Brandon Wood Retirement Center, OSF Senior World, and PumpkinLand Community Events & Friends for The Indulgence Tours . . . The Dance on Wednesday, April 15, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Brandon Wood Retirement Center, 730 West Jefferson Street in Morton.

Classic music from the Roaring 20’s to the Golden Oldies with live music from the C Notes will be enjoyed.  Dancing will be encouraged and having a good time is a must!  Light refreshments will be served.  

RSVP by April 6 to Brandon Wood at (309)263-7341.