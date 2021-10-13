TeenTober
Morton Library is celebrating teens during October! Visit the online calendar of events to sign up for the new Teen Book Bag where teens can share their reading preferences and library staff will put together a bag of books just for them. There's also a new Binge Box available for check out called “Teen Movies through the Ages” (popcorn included!). Find the entire collection of MPL Digital Escape Rooms on the Teen page of the Library website--a new room will be added this month for TeenTober! Check out the display in the Teen Area as it will change each week. More TeenTober details can be found at mortonlibrary.org/teens
Kids' Book Choice Award Storytime
October 14, 21 and 28, and November 4 and 11 from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. For ages three through eight. Come listen to the Kids' Book Choice Awards finalists for best picture book. At the end, you'll vote for your favorites---no adult votes allowed! Register once for all five sessions.
Curiosity Club: Paper Airplanes
How do airplanes stay in the air? Come and find out how airplanes take flight and compete with your own paper airplane on October 20 from 3:30-4:15 p.m.; for second and third graders. Registration required.
GEMS: Simulated Blood Typing
Determine who will be the donor to save a patient and learn about the history of blood typing and donations on October 19 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.; for girls in grades four through seven. Blood smears will be observed under the microscope. Note: no blood is taken from participants; all the chemicals are simulated in the experiment. Presented by the Society of Women Engineers. Registration required.
Bike Repair Basics
Sean Mulkey of Morton Bike Repair will demonstrate some of the basic bike repairs that can be useful on October 23 at 10 a.m. Sean will also show how to use the library's new bike repair station. For teens and adults; registration required.
Author in Spotlight: Chris Bohjalian
Author Chris Bohjalian -- the number one New York Times bestselling author of 22 books, three adapted into movies and a TV series -- will speak in this live virtual event about his newest release "The Hour of the Witch" on October 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Instructions to access the virtual program will be sent closer to the event date. Registration required to receive the Zoom link.
Register for these programs and more at www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.