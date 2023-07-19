Peoria Historical Society will offer history tours in August. Walking tours are from 8:30-10 a.m. and are $15. Bus tours cost $20 and are from 10 a.m.-noon, departing from the Caterpillar Visitors Center, located 110 S.W. Washington St. For more information and tickets, go to 309tix.com or call (309) 674-1921. The schedule for August is below.
Walking tours
- Historic High Street and Moss Avenue, Aug. 10, depart from Converse Marketing, 1125 Main St.
- The History and Sites of Downtown Peoria, Aug. 24, depart from the parking lot at Main and Water streets.
Bus tours
- Warehouse Renaissance, Aug. 4
- Roll out the Barrel, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19
- Springdale Cemetery, Aug. 11
- Grandview Drive, Aug. 12
- Notable Peoria Women, Aug. 18
- Naughty to Nice, Aug. 25
- Roots of the River City, Aug. 26
