Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.