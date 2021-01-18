Margaret Jane Fox, 87, of Washington, IL, passed away peacefully at 1:32 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on October 13, 1933, in Peoria, IL, to Guy J. and Sira E. (Stolt) Bozarth. She married Robert R. Fox on February 29, 1952, in Washington. He passed away on April 15, 2008.
Surviving are her son, Scott (Janeen) of Peoria Heights; daughter, Jann Logue of Washington; three grandchildren, Randy (Holly) Fox, Amy (Sean) Shymansky and Nick Gama; 13 great-grandchildren, Beau, Bailey, Broc, Rese, Remington, Presley, Kane, Coy, Cash, Teriana, A.J., Addison and Aiden; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley.
Margaret was a life-long resident of Washington. She graduated from Washington High School and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Margaret lived life to the fullest and loved her family beyond compare. Her love will live on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchild.
A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist in the cost of funeral expenses would be deeply appreciated and can be made directly to the family or at the following GoFundMe link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/marg-fox-funeral-expenses?qid=affed644538ffa93878de997ad8ed585. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.