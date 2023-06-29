William L. Mooney

William L. “Bill” Mooney, 72, of Groveland, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Carle Health-Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on February 20, 1951, in Freeport, IL, to William and Marian (Strohecker) Mooney. Bill married Lisa Stocking on December 2, 1996, in Peoria.
Surviving is his wife, Lisa Stocking of Groveland; children, Tara (Cory) Davis of Morton, Heather James of Etowah, TN, and Michael Mooney of Pekin; nine grandchildren, Brian (Emma), Kaleb, Parker, Tysin (Kayla), Jesse, Jakinzzie, Arianna, Nytika and Zayden; one great-grandchild, Josiah; sister, Jeri (Doug) Broge of Cedarville, IL, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Mark Mooney.
Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was an electrician for over 30 years.
Bill enjoyed playing billiards and gardening.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Groveland Chapel in Groveland, IL, where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Southside Mission.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.