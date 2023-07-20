Donald E. Harris

Donald E. “Don” Harris, 84, of Morton, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Don was born on September 9, 1938, in Monmouth, IL, the son of William Earl and Alice Mary (Cook) Harris. He graduated from Galesburg High School, class of 1958. He served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963.
He married June Schneider on August 4, 1968, in Galesburg, IL. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Sperry; infant son, Ronald; son Donald Jr.; and his daughter, Maryann (Harris) Redhead.
Don is survived by his sister, Mary Karlovich of Galesburg; brothers, David Harris of Nixa, MO, and Stan (Donna) Harris of Lockport; son-in-law, Gary Redhead of Morton; grandchildren, John (Katherine) Redhead of Millis, MA, and Elizabeth Redhead of Chicago; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don spent 50 years in the supermarket business as a store manager, working at 14 different stores throughout his career in Illinois, Ohio, and Tennessee. Twenty-one of those years were spent at Korsmeyers, later Martin Foods in Morton, where he raised his family.
He was a Paul Harris fellow of the Rotary Club of Morton. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Morton Rotary Club, the Morton Chamber of Commerce, and was the head of the Morton Zoning Board of Appeals. He was an active member of First Mennonite Church for over 30 years. He was instrumental in establishing the Endowment Fund at First Mennonite. He was also actively involved with the annual Mennonite Relief Sale.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A service of remembrance will be held at First Mennonite Church in Morton on July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Tom Linderman officiating. Visitation will be 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Those who would like to remember Don in a special way may leave a gift in his memory to the First Mennonite Endowment Fund.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.