Gretchen Sager, 74, of Morton, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Goodfield. She was born on October 16, 1946, in Peoria to Philip and Emily (Dietrich) Lahr. She married Barry Sager on December 20, 1976, in LaPorte, IN. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2021.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Lahr.
Surviving are her children, Penni (Bill) Sperry of Normal, Philip (Kelly) Cooper of Goodfield, Tylor (Michelle) Murray of Longview, TX, Jason (Rosalyn) McChristian of Merrillville, IN, Melinda (Joe) Bennett of Wheatfield, IN and Patricia (Shaun) Parry of Fort Smith, AR; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Gretchen worked as a hairdresser for 57 years and was an animal lover.
She adored her grandchildren, who were her life. Gretchen enjoyed helping others and had a kind and generous heart. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ and she looked forward to meeting Him in heaven.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, and one hour prior to the service on Friday, both at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service, and masks are required. Burial will be at Camp Butler in Springfield. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.