Beverly L. Miller, 86, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. She was born on May 21, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Barron and Ellenore (Anderson) Collette. She married Larry Miller in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 26, 1955. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kathleen (Jerry) Voelker of Morton, Kenneth Miller of Greensboro, NC and Kevin (Amanda) Miller of Morton; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sally Brown.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Collette.
Beverly was a volunteer for Center for Prevention of Abuse. She was a member of Universalist Unitarian Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No service will be held. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center for Prevention of Abuse. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www. knappjohnson.com.