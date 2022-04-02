Taylor Ann McCafferty, 33, of Haslet, Texas, formerly of Morton, IL, entered heaven on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Taylor was born on September 7, 1988, in Bloomington, IL.
She is deeply loved by her husband of 7 years, Shane McCafferty, and their two children, Bradley Ann (4 years old) and Colt Michael (1 year old). Taylor was an incredible, caring mother and loved her babies unconditionally. Taylor is the loving daughter of Brad and the late Kimberly Ann Gregurich. She is a big sister and role model to Baylie (Austin) Craig and Hayden (Corey) Dullard. Taylor was an amazing aunt to her niece, Cooper Craig, and was looking forward to future nieces and nephews. Her most outstanding traits included being a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.
Taylor and Shane began building a life together in 2012. They shared a love for family walks, country music, watching sports, lots of golf, and entertaining their family and friends in their backyard oasis. She was proud to have their children "southern raised and Jesus saved".
Taylor lived her life through faith and love, growing up as a member of Morton United Methodist Church, and currently actively engaged at Fellowship of the Parks Church in Haslet, TX. She loved spending time with her family doing various activities through church and making lasting memories together. Taylor's smile would light up a room and she went out of her way to have special connections with everyone she met.
She loved her family, friends, and her time spent at Illinois Wesleyan University as a Kappa Kappa Gamma. She went on to earn her master’s degree in Business Administration at Augsburg University. Her adventurous personality gave her the opportunity to let her light shine everywhere she went. Taylor's work as a sales executive for Travelers Insurance allowed her to venture to many different places including St. Paul, MN; Dallas, TX; Nashville, TN; and Fort Worth, TX. This allowed her family and friends to build so many fun memories with her in these cities.
Taylor was a remarkable woman who touched many lives. We will be forever grateful for her beautiful smile and all the fun and happiness she brought to all who knew and loved her. Always remember, "Love You the Most."
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton. A private funeral service will be held at the church with Pastor Bill Novak officiating. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Morton United Methodist Church or Fellowship of the Parks Church in Haslet, TX.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Taylor's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.