Jean A Kaiser

Jean Anne Kaiser, 89, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale. She was born on May 28, 1931, in Berwyn to John Jacob and Kathryn Getz. She married Harlan Kaiser in Morton on January 10, 1960. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, David (Beth) Kaiser of Tremont; one grandson, Matthew (Mara) Kaiser of Aurora; one granddaughter, Sarah (C.J.) Fisher of Morton; and five great-grandchildren, Harlan, Ellis and Sullivan Kaiser, and Olivia and Benjamin Fisher.
Jean Anne graduated from Morton High School. She was office manager of Foster-Jacob Electrical, retiring in 1976.
Jean Anne loved baking cookies and sharing them with friends and family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Morton Apostolic Christian Church ministers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton Apostolic Christian Church.