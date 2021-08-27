Nancy Kellogg-Ponto, 70, of Washington, passed away at 6:48 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her residence, with her family by her side.
On September 11, 1950, Nancy was born to Horton and Margaret Johnson Kellogg. She married Allen Ponto on April 10, 1971, in Evanston.
Surviving are her husband; one daughter, Cheryl Henderson; one son, Scott Ponto; and her father. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Dominick Ponto, Steven Deatherage and Emily Deatherage; and one brother, Andy (Maria) Kellogg.
Her mother and one sister, Karen James, preceded her in death.
Nancy was a caregiver in the communities of Washington and East Peoria for 38 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring books, bowling, camping, game shows and card games, and was very competitive. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was also a member of the Washington Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Washington Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Elm St., Washington. The Rev. Dr. Linda Philabaun officiated. There was no visitation. The burial of her remains will be at a later date, next to her mother at Northminister Presbyterian Church in the Garden in Evanston, IL. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington assisted with arrangements.
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no once can steal.”