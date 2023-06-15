Mary E. Salemi, 102, of Washington, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at River Crossing in East Peoria.
Mary was born on September 10, 1920, in Eureka, a daughter of Paul and Anna (Faubel) Wissel. She married Paul Salemi on April 29, 1950. He preceded her death on January 3, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Salemi; and granddaughter, Brandi Salemi.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Donald) Gibbs, of Washington.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Washington. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She worked at Caterpillar for 10 years as a radio head operator. She also worked at Marshall’s Tavern in Washington for 20 years.
Per Mary’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public visitation or service.
VITAS Healthcare provided exceptional care to Mary when she was in hospice and because of this, the family requests memorial contributions be made to them.
