Howard R. Hoefling, 90, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home.
Howard was born on September 14, 1932, in Odebolt, IA, to Millard and Zola (Miller) Hoefling. He married Virginia Hansen, on April 27, 1956, in Odebolt, IA.
Howard is survived by his wife, Virginia Hoefling of Morton; three children, Trina Hoefling of Florissant, CO, Terry Hoefling of Land O Lakes, FL, and Darren (Carrie) Hoefling of Morton; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kayla Dierker) Hoefling of Washington, Tanner (Kassidy Weimer) Hoefling of Kittanning, PA, and Brandon Utley of Manassas, VA; and great-grandchildren Sierra, Mikey, Sammi and Haven Utley of Manassas, VA, and Elliana Hoefling of Kittanning, PA.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, De Ann Hoefling, and grandson, Tyler Utley.
Howard loved his pets, especially MindyLu who was his side kick for years. They loved taking walks and sitting outside and watching the day go by.
Howard was a star athlete in all sports at Odebolt High School in Iowa. He was the quarterback for the football team that only had one loss in four years. His true passion and main event was running the quarter mile on the track team.
After high school, he served stateside in the Army as a sergeant during the Korean War.
Howard attended Chicago Technical School and bricklayers’ school in Bloomington, IL. He was a brick and stone mason and foreman working for various contractors before working for O. Frank Hines for several years and then spent 40 years with Otto Baum & Sons.
After retiring, Howard volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Peoria, as well as in Mexico.
Howard was an active member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington, IL, since 1964. He taught Sunday School for many years and served on the building committee for two church constructions.
Howard liked to fish and was an avid St Louis Cardinals fan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. A visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
