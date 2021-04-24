MORTON - Nancy G. Meldrum, 88, of Morton, IL, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Nancy was born to Margaret and Archibald McCorquodale on June 10, 1932, in Glasgow, Scotland. She married James B. Meldrum in Glasgow on December 23, 1956.
She is survived by Morag (and Jim) Emhoff of Peoria, Helen Meldrum of Morton, Melody (and Gary) Church of East Peoria, Amie (and John) Love of Tremont, Stephanie (and Adam) Saatkamp of East Peoria, and special and amazing grandchildren Kendall, Emilie, Reese and Lukas Love and Quinn, Silas, Jeshua and Ezra Saatkamp.
Nancy immigrated to the United States in 1967 when her husband took a job with Caterpillar. She worked as a secretary to the principal at the Morton Junior High for 41 years, where she made many dear, life-long friends. She retired in 2008 and spent her time traveling with friends, especially the Ya-Ya's, taking many trips back to Scotland and spending as much time as possible at her "home away from home," the Bon Aire Resort at St. Pete's Beach in Florida. Nancy was also the treasurer of her condominium board for many years.
People loved listening to her Scottish brough and hearing her insightful stories about growing up in Scotland. Her goodness, caring heart, and incredible wisdom will live on in a legacy of love to all who knew her. She was a beautiful and classy lady - inside and out.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton on Friday, April 30, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at https://wish.org/ or Make-A-Wish America - Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
