Paul R McCarty

Paul Robert McCarty, 72, of Washington passed away at 10:43 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1948, in Peoria, the son of the late Robert G. and Mary E. Knickerbocker McCarty. He married the love of his life, Sandra Sheldon, on June 30, 1965, in Palmyra, MO. She passed away on June 23, 1998.
Surviving are his three children, Lori D. (David) Wagley of Creve Coeur, Robert J. (Heather) McCarty of Washington and Jennifer D. (Aaron) Zuercher of Hopedale. Also surviving are his six beloved grandchildren, Jonathan McCarty, Jacob Wagley, Ryley McCarty, Collin McCarty, Annabelle McCarty and Benjamin McCarty. Further surviving are one brother, Jim (Jean) McCarty of East Peoria; one sister, Karen Sue (Terry) King of Delavan; and one loving niece and four nephews.
Paul, his wife and his mother were the owners and operators of Puppy Luv grooming in Peoria in the early 1980’s. He made his career at Foster and Gallagher in forms design and purchasing. Paul enjoyed the relationships he built while working as an independent contractor for Books are Fun, working with his son Bob and his brother Jim, and son in law David.
Paul cherished time with family. He was very involved with Scouting with his children. He had considerable interests in life including photography, genealogy, target shooting with handguns, watching Jeopardy, and was always up for a good conversation about politics. He loved camping, hiking with his grandkids, and family vacations to Branson, MO.
Paul was always levelheaded and had a great sense of humor and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A private family service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be given to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.