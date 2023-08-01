John E. Kidd, 99, of Morton, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Carle Health – Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
John was born on March 4, 1924, in Canton, IL, to Joseph and Gladys (Derry) Kidd. He married Wanda Dickason on June 21, 1943, in Bay City, TX. She preceded him in death on December 28, 1987. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and his longtime companion, Claire Gielow.
John is survived by two sons, Ronald (Elaine) Kidd of Sarasota, FL, and Samuel Kidd of Morton; two daughters, Linda Hinton of East Peoria and Tammy Gunderson of Morton; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
John worked at Interstate Brands Corp. for 41 years, retiring in June of 1992. He worked in sales and later as a personnel manager and safety director.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #318, East Peoria VFW, and the Eagles and Elks clubs.
John was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also loved playing shuffleboard.
A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runners Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
