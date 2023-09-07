Irma L. Williams, 91, of Morton, died at 2:30 a.m., September 1, 2023, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
She was born October 11, 1931, in Russellville, KY, to Floyd and Ernestine Darden. She married Winfred J. Williams on February 25, 1949, in Russellville, KY. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2007.
Surviving are four children, Sheila (Eugene) Welvaert, East Peoria; Gary Williams, East Peoria; Tim (Theresa) Williams, Creve Coeur; and Amy Innis (Jeff), East Peoria; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Kenneth (Wanda) Darden of Hopkinsville, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Irma was dedicated to her family, cherishing time spent with them and caring for them. She was a beloved mother and grandmother, as well as a friend to many. Her compassionate nature was always present to help others in need. Crosspoint Church was important in her life. She developed many close friends from church and served in the food pantry in earlier years.
Irma worked at Methodist Hospital in Peoria for 20 years, retiring in 1994. She had previously worked at Princess Peggy in Peoria.
As Irma wished, a memorial service with immediate family will be held at Crosspoint Church, followed by burial at Roberts Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crosspoint Church, 400 S. Pleasant Hill Rd., East Peoria, IL 61611.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
