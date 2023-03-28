P. Jo Ann Hartman, 85, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by her family at her residence.
She was born on February 9, 1938, in Creston, IA, the daughter of Leo and Lorraine Dudley Emhoff. She married Robert J. Hartman on April 27, 1957, in Washington.
Surviving is her husband; three sons, Bob "Bobby" (Susan) Hartman of Glasford, IL, Denny (Shelley) Hartman of Sunnyland, IL, and Jeff Hartman of Washington; one daughter, Theresa "Teri" (Albert) Baior of Sunnyland; eight grandchildren, Mike, Matt, Jason, Chad, Ben, Zach, Tanner, and Chelsa; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Karrick of East Peoria, IL, and Jo Lynn Holm of Thomasboro, IL; and one brother, James (Morag) Emhoff of Peoria. Her parents, three brothers, and one sister preceded her in death.
She was an honorably discharged U.S. Air Force Veteran. JoAnn was a bus driver for District 51 for 25 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, gardening, watching the Chicago Bears, and spending time with her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, also at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor Ron Miller will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, March of Dimes, and Greater Peoria Honor Flight. To share a memory or condolence with her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.